Fever vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever (5-13) will be attempting to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Dallas Wings (9-9). It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Wings matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Fever vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-2)
|170.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Wings (-1.5)
|170.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Wings (-1.5)
|170.5
|-140
|+105
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Wings (-1.5)
|170.5
|-135
|+105
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Fever vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings have covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread this season.
- The Fever have covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Dallas has an ATS record of 5-6.
- Indiana has an ATS record of 9-3 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season.
- Wings games have hit the over six out of 17 times this season.
- A total of 10 Fever games this year have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.