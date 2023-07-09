On Sunday, Jonathan India (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .250 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

India has gotten a hit in 62 of 90 games this year (68.9%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (21.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 90), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

India has had an RBI in 30 games this year (33.3%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 55.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.2%.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .288 AVG .218 .385 OBP .300 .462 SLG .372 17 XBH 13 5 HR 8 25 RBI 24 31/19 K/BB 45/17 7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings