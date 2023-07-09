Jonathan India and Willy Adames will take the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Sunday at American Family Field.

The Brewers are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+110). A 9.5-run total has been listed for the contest.

Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -135 +110 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Reds and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (49.2%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has won 25 of its 50 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 90 games with a total this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-21 27-19 19-20 31-20 32-29 18-11

