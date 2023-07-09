Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field at American Family Field against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Sunday.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 98 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 10th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 10th in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 454.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Reds rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Ben Lively (4-4) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, June 20, when he threw four innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits against the Colorado Rockies.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In seven starts, Lively has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has made nine appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Away Brett Kennedy Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals W 9-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers W 8-5 Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Wade Miley 7/14/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/17/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/18/2023 Giants - Home - -

