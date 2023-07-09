Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (48-42) will clash with Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (50-40) at American Family Field on Sunday, July 9. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Reds have +110 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (5-2, 3.36 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (4-4, 4.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Spencer Steer hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 25 out of the 44 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 14-11 (56%).

Milwaukee has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Reds have come away with 32 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 25-25 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central +140 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.