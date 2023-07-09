TJ Friedl, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Brewers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is batting .304 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
  • Friedl has gotten a hit in 44 of 67 games this season (65.7%), including 23 multi-hit games (34.3%).
  • In 9.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20 games this season (29.9%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 25 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 34
.287 AVG .318
.371 OBP .385
.509 SLG .419
13 XBH 9
4 HR 2
21 RBI 11
24/13 K/BB 23/12
7 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.