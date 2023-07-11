Jannik Sinner vs. Roman Safiullin: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
Jannik Sinner (No. 8 ranking) will face Roman Safiullin (No. 92) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 11.
In this Quarterfinal match against Safiullin (+425), Sinner is favored with -650 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Jannik Sinner vs. Roman Safiullin Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Tuesday, July 11
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Jannik Sinner vs. Roman Safiullin Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Jannik Sinner
|Roman Safiullin
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+425
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|19.0%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|61.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jannik Sinner vs. Roman Safiullin Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Sinner beat Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.
- Safiullin came out on top 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 versus Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
- Sinner has played 70 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.1 games per match (36.6 in best-of-five matches).
- Sinner has played nine matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 25.8 games per match (29.8 in best-of-five matches).
- Safiullin is averaging 23.0 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.3% of those games.
- Safiullin is averaging 22.0 games per match and 10.4 games per set through eight matches on grass courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Sinner and Safiullin have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.