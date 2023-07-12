Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Wednesday, Elena Rybakina, the No. 3-ranked player, and Ons Jabeur, the No. 6-ranked player, will be competing for a chance at the semifinals.
You can watch along on ESPN as Rybakina attempts to knock off Jabeur.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, July 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Jabeur vs. Rybakina Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3 on Monday, Jabeur reached the quarterfinals.
- Jabeur was defeated in the round of 16 of her last tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) 3-6, 2-6 by No. 67-ranked Camila Giorgi on June 28.
- In her most recent scheduled match, Rybakina got a walkover win over Beatriz Haddad Maia at Wimbledon.
- In the round of 16 of her most recent tournament (Bett1open) on June 21, Rybakina was eliminated by No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic 7-6, 3-6, 4-6.
- Jabeur and Rybakina have matched up evenly, as the two players share a split 2-2 record in four matches. Rybakina took home the victory in their most recent meeting on July 9, 2022, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
- Jabeur has taken six sets against Rybakina, good for a 54.5% win rate, while Rybakina has claimed five sets.
- Rybakina has taken 53 games against Jabeur, good for a 53.5% win rate, while Jabeur has claimed 46 games.
Jabeur vs. Rybakina Odds and Probabilities
|Ons Jabeur
|Elena Rybakina
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|+600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+275
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|14.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|26.7%
|46.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.