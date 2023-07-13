Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals at the moment have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +900.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- A total of six Bengals games last season hit the over.
- Offensively, Cincinnati ranked eighth in the NFL with 360.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per contest).
- The Bengals posted six wins at home last season and six away.
- As underdogs, Cincinnati had only one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.
- In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 8-3.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.
- On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and picked up 257 yards.
- In 14 games, Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.
- In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 441 yards.
- Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.
- Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
- Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3500
