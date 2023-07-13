Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +10000, the Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.
- Indianapolis totaled 311.6 yards per game on offense last season (27th in NFL), and it ranked 15th on defense with 334 yards allowed per game.
- Last season the Colts won just two games at home and twice on the road.
- Indianapolis won just one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.
- The Colts won just once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC as a whole.
Colts Impact Players
- On the ground, Jonathan Taylor had four touchdowns and 861 yards (78.3 per game) last year.
- Taylor also had 28 receptions for 143 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game, Michael Pittman Jr. scored four TDs, catching 99 balls for 925 yards (57.8 per game).
- In the Bills' passing game a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie scored four TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 423 yards (28.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, catching 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).
- On defense last year, Zaire Franklin helped lead the way with 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+15000
