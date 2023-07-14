Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 14
Friday, Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is hitting .246 with two doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.
- In 47.1% of his 17 games this season, Votto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 17 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (35.3%), and in 10.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this year (47.1%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (29.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.192
|AVG
|.290
|.364
|OBP
|.353
|.538
|SLG
|.742
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|11
|10/4
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (7-5 with a 3.94 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (3.94), 26th in WHIP (1.137), and 32nd in K/9 (8.6).
