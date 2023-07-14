Friday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (50-41) and Milwaukee Brewers (49-42) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 14.

The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes (7-5) against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (4-6).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

The Reds have won in 32, or 48.5%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 29-32 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 5 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (454 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule