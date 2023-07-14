Christian Yelich will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (49-42) on Friday, July 14, when they battle Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (50-41) at Great American Ball Park at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Reds have -105 odds to upset. The total is 10 runs for the matchup.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (7-5, 3.94 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (4-6, 6.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds and Brewers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (-105), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Reds win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Spencer Steer hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 26 (57.8%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a 26-19 record (winning 57.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 4-2 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 32 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 29 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Will Benson 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Joey Votto 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 1st Win NL Central +125 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.