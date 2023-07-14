Will Benson is available when the Cincinnati Reds battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-1 against the Brewers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .291 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs and 18 walks.

Benson has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 9.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Benson has had at least one RBI in 16.7% of his games this year (seven of 42), with more than one RBI three times (7.1%).

In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 24 .212 AVG .354 .305 OBP .447 .385 SLG .585 3 XBH 9 3 HR 1 4 RBI 6 21/7 K/BB 12/11 4 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings