The Barbasol Championship is in progress, and after the second round Alejandro Del Rey Gonzalez is in 41st place at -5.

Looking to bet on Alejandro Del Rey Gonzalez at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Alejandro Del Rey Gonzalez Insights

Over his last four rounds, Del Rey Gonzalez has shot below par three times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Del Rey Gonzalez has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent four rounds.

In his past two appearances, Del Rey Gonzalez has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past two tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Del Rey Gonzalez finished 41st in his only finish over his last two events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 41 -5 139 0 1 0 0 $0

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Del Rey Gonzalez finished 41st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The par-72 course measures 7,328 yards this week, 323 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is 7,328 yards, 47 yards shorter than the average course Del Rey Gonzalez has played in the past year (7,375).

Del Rey Gonzalez's Last Time Out

Del Rey Gonzalez was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.30 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open placed him in the 47th percentile.

Del Rey Gonzalez shot better than just 12% of the field at the U.S. Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Del Rey Gonzalez carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Del Rey Gonzalez had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (3.6).

Del Rey Gonzalez carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that last outing, Del Rey Gonzalez's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Del Rey Gonzalez finished the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Del Rey Gonzalez recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.4.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Del Rey Gonzalez Odds to Win: +35000

All statistics in this article reflect Del Rey Gonzalez's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

