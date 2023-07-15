The field for the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) includes Brandon Matthews. The event takes place from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Matthews at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Brandon Matthews Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Matthews has finished better than par twice, while also posting one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Matthews has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his most recent 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Matthews has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Matthews has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 47 -4 282 0 5 0 0 $86,129

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -12.

The average course Matthews has played i the last year (7,299 yards) is 29 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Matthews' Last Time Out

Matthews was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.07-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic ranked in the 25th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.95).

Matthews shot better than only 29% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Matthews shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Matthews had two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

Matthews' five birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average (6.4).

In that last competition, Matthews had a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Matthews finished the John Deere Classic bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Matthews had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Matthews Odds to Win: +25000

