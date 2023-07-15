The Barbasol Championship is underway, and Brice Garnett is currently in 59th place with a score of -2.

Looking to place a wager on Brice Garnett at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Brice Garnett Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Garnett has finished below par 10 times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Garnett's average finish has been 63rd.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Garnett has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 46 -5 265 0 14 0 1 $438,091

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Garnett has one top-20 finish in his past six appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 50th.

Garnett made the cut in three of his past six entries in this event.

Garnett finished 59th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 319 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Garnett will take to the 7,328-yard course this week at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year.

Garnett's Last Time Out

Garnett shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the first percentile of competitors.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was poor, putting him in the 16th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Garnett was better than 63% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Garnett did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Garnett recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.6).

Garnett's three birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that last competition, Garnett's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Garnett finished the John Deere Classic registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Garnett recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Garnett Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Garnett's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

