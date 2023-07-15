The Barbasol Championship is underway, and Cameron Percy is currently in 59th place with a score of -2.

Looking to wager on Cameron Percy at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Cameron Percy Insights

Percy has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Percy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his past five events, Percy's average finish has been 56th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five events, Percy has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 36 -5 259 0 10 0 1 $702,463

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Percy's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 32nd.

Percy has five made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Percy finished 59th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,328-yard length for this week's event.

The average course Percy has played in the past year has been 23 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Percy's Last Time Out

Percy shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the first percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which landed him in the 26th percentile among all competitors.

Percy was better than 63% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Percy failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Percy had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.6).

Percy recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

At that last competition, Percy's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Percy ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Percy finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Percy Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Percy's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

