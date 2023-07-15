Derek Lamely is in the field at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky in the 2023 Barbasol Championship from July 13-16. The par-72 course spans 7,328 yards and the purse available is $3,800,000.00.

Looking to bet on Lamely at the Barbasol Championship this week?

Derek Lamely Insights

Lamely has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He hasn't finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Lamely has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five events, Lamely's average finish has been 44th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Lamely has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 44 -6 280 0 2 0 0 $52,205

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 7,328 yards this week, 314 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

The average course Lamely has played in the past year has been 66 yards longer than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Lamely's Last Time Out

Lamely finished in the 40th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of par.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was poor, putting him in the 26th percentile of the field.

Lamely shot better than just 14% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Lamely recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Lamely recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.6).

Lamely recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Lamely had a bogey or worse on three of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Lamely ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, less than the field average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Lamely had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

