Joey Votto -- hitting .273 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .233 with two doubles, seven home runs and seven walks.

Votto has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 18 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.8% of those games.

Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (33.3%), and in 10% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has had an RBI in eight games this season (44.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (27.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .172 AVG .290 .333 OBP .353 .483 SLG .742 3 XBH 6 3 HR 4 7 RBI 11 11/4 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings