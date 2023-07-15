On Saturday, Jonathan India (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .247 with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

India has gotten at least one hit in 68.5% of his games this season (63 of 92), with at least two hits 19 times (20.7%).

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

India has driven in a run in 30 games this year (32.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 54.3% of his games this season (50 of 92), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .281 AVG .219 .377 OBP .300 .450 SLG .370 17 XBH 13 5 HR 8 25 RBI 24 34/19 K/BB 46/17 7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings