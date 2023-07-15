Following the first round of the Barbasol Championship, Kevin Roy is currently 99th with a score of E.

Kevin Roy Insights

Roy has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds.

Roy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Roy's average finish has been 65th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Roy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 48 -5 253 0 8 0 0 $257,920

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Roy finished 99th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set for a longer 7,328 yards.

Courses that Roy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,303 yards, 25 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

Roy's Last Time Out

Roy was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 96th percentile on par 4s at the John Deere Classic, averaging 3.77 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Roy shot better than just 29% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Roy carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Roy had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.6).

Roy's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent competition, Roy's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Roy finished the John Deere Classic carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Roy finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

Roy Odds to Win: +50000

All statistics in this article reflect Roy's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

