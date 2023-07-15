After the first round of the Barbasol Championship, Kevin Tway is currently 82nd with a score of -1.

Looking to wager on Kevin Tway at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Kevin Tway Insights

Tway has finished below par nine times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Tway has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five events, Tway has had an average finish of 60th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Tway has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 43 -6 262 0 13 0 0 $757,117

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Tway has had an average finish of 53rd at this tournament in three appearances, including a personal best 26th-place.

Tway made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Tway finished 82nd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set for a longer 7,328 yards.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, 55 yards longer than the average course Tway has played in the past year (7,273 yards).

Tway's Last Time Out

Tway was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which landed him in the 16th percentile of the field.

Tway shot better than only 14% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.60.

Tway recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Tway had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

Tway's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average (6.4).

In that last competition, Tway posted a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Tway finished the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Tway finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Tway Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Tway's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.