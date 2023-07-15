Luke Maile is available when the Cincinnati Reds battle Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 7, when he went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .217 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • Maile has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (8.1%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Maile has had an RBI in six games this season (16.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (24.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 17
.167 AVG .289
.224 OBP .341
.241 SLG .605
2 XBH 8
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
19/3 K/BB 9/3
1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 44th in WHIP (1.293), and 10th in K/9 (10.5).
