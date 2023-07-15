Martin Trainer will compete at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky for the 2023 Barbasol Championship, taking place from July 13-16.

Martin Trainer Insights

Trainer has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Trainer has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Trainer has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Trainer has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 48 -4 281 0 7 0 0 $204,544

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Trainer fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,328 yards, 314 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, five yards longer than the average course Trainer has played in the past year (7,323 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Trainer's Last Time Out

Trainer was good on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 68th percentile of competitors.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was poor, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

Trainer shot better than just 14% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Trainer carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Trainer did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

Trainer had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

At that last outing, Trainer's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Trainer finished the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Trainer had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

