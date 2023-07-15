From July 13-16, Matthias Schwab will take to the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky to play in the 2023 Barbasol Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 7,328 yards, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Schwab at the Barbasol Championship this week?

Matthias Schwab Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Schwab has scored below par five times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Schwab has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Schwab's average finish has been 77th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Schwab has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 54 -3 282 0 13 0 1 $471,618

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will play at 7,328 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,014.

Golfers at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) have averaged a score of -12 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Schwab has played in the past year has been 69 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Schwab's Last Time Out

Schwab finished in the 18th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was below average, putting him in the 12th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Schwab was better than only 1% of the golfers (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Schwab failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Schwab recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.6).

Schwab's four birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last outing, Schwab's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Schwab ended the John Deere Classic without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Schwab had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

