Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (50-42) and the Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Reds coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 15.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (4-1) for the Reds and Freddy Peralta (5-7) for the Brewers.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 15 (68.2%) of those contests.

This season Cincinnati has won eight of its 12 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 454.

The Reds have a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

