Andrew Abbott gets the nod for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for this game in a six-game series.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 20th in MLB play with 98 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB, slugging .413.

The Reds have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.255).

Cincinnati is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (454 total).

The Reds' .336 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Reds' nine strikeouts per game rank 24th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati has a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.445).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Abbott (4-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.

The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Abbott is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season.

Abbott will try to record his seventh matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers W 8-5 Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Away Ben Lively Wade Miley 7/14/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Corbin Burnes 7/15/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Abbott Freddy Peralta 7/16/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 7/17/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Williamson - 7/18/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/19/2023 Giants - Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants - Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb

