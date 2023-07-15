The Cincinnati Reds (50-42) and the Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) will clash on Saturday, July 15 at Great American Ball Park, with Andrew Abbott getting the nod for the Reds and Freddy Peralta taking the hill for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Reds (-125). The game's total is listed at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (4-1, 2.38 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.60 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 22 times and won 15, or 68.2%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 8-4 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds won each of the three games they played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 21, or 50%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 15-16 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Will Benson 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Joey Votto 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 1st Win NL Central +125 - 2nd

