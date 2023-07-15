Player props are available for Spencer Steer and Christian Yelich, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Steer Stats

Steer has 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.367/.474 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 87 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .247/.336/.406 slash line on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 92 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 46 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.371/.447 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 66 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 34 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .214/.293/.417 slash line so far this season.

Adames takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

