Reds vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 15
The Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) visit the Cincinnati Reds (50-42) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (4-1, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.60 ERA).
Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (4-1, 2.38 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.60 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott
- Abbott (4-1) will take the mound for the Reds, his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday, July 8 in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 2.38 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .192.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- In seven starts, Abbott has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.
Andrew Abbott vs. Brewers
- The Brewers have scored 385 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 700 hits, 27th in baseball, with 97 home runs (22nd in the league).
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Brewers in two games, and they have gone 10-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over 10 1/3 innings.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.60 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.60, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
- Peralta is trying to record his ninth quality start of the year in this game.
- Peralta will try to build upon an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).
- He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- The 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 44th in WHIP (1.293), and 10th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
