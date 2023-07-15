The 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky will include Ryan Brehm in the field from July 13-16 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,328-yard course, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Brehm at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ryan Brehm Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Brehm has scored better than par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Brehm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Brehm's average finish has been 73rd.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Brehm has had an average finish of 73rd in his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 49 -5 280 0 8 0 0 $481,279

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Brehm has had an average finish of 67th at this tournament in three appearances, including a personal best 53rd-place.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

The average course Brehm has played in the past year has been 64 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Brehm's Last Time Out

Brehm was in the first percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which landed him in the 35th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Brehm was better than 63% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Brehm failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Brehm carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.6).

Brehm's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that last tournament, Brehm's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Brehm ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 3.8.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Brehm finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Brehm Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.