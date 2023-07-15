The Barbasol Championship is in progress, and after the second round Ryo Hisatsune is in 41st place at -5.

Looking to place a wager on Ryo Hisatsune at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Ryo Hisatsune Insights

Hisatsune has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.

Hisatsune has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 in one of his past three tournaments.

He has made the cut in three of his past three events.

In his past three tournaments, Hisatsune has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 36 -6 171 0 2 0 0 $222,310

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Hisatsune finished 59th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,020 yards, 308 yards shorter than the 7,328-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

The average course Hisatsune has played in the past year has been 83 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

Hisatsune's Last Time Out

Hisatsune was rather mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 58th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hisatsune was better than just 17% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Hisatsune recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other competitors averaged 3.7).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hisatsune carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.1).

Hisatsune's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were more than the tournament average of 5.6.

In that last outing, Hisatsune had a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.0).

Hisatsune finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1), with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hisatsune carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.0.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Hisatsune's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.