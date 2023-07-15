Stephen Stallings Jr. will compete at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky for the 2023 Barbasol Championship, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to place a wager on Stallings Jr. at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Stephen Stallings Jr. Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Stallings Jr. has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Stallings Jr. has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Stallings Jr. has had an average finish of 55th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Stallings Jr. has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 62 E 288 0 1 0 0 $8,360

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Stallings Jr. has had an average finish of 66th at this tournament in three appearances, including a personal best 45th-place.

Stallings Jr. made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

The par-72 course measures 7,328 yards this week, 314 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

Stallings Jr. will take to the 7,328-yard course this week at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,589 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Stallings Jr.'s Last Time Out

Stallings Jr. was in the 82nd percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Stallings Jr. was better than 43% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Stallings Jr. recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Stallings Jr. had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.7).

Stallings Jr.'s four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the tournament average (4.6).

At that last competition, Stallings Jr.'s par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 5.2).

Stallings Jr. finished the Corales Puntacana Championship registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Stallings Jr. had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

