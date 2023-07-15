The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .300 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 69 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (8.7%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has an RBI in 20 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .286 AVG .313 .367 OBP .384 .500 SLG .412 13 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 11 26/13 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings