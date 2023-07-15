Trevor Werbylo will be among those at the 2023 Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) from July 13-16.

Looking to place a bet on Werbylo at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Trevor Werbylo Insights

Werbylo has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Werbylo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Werbylo has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

In his past five events, Werbylo has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 50 -3 283 0 11 0 0 $265,469

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,014 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,328-yard length for this tournament.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -12.

The courses that Werbylo has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,301 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be 7,328 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Werbylo's Last Time Out

Werbylo shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.91 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which landed him in the 65th percentile among all competitors.

Werbylo was better than 35% of the golfers at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Werbylo carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Werbylo had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.6).

Werbylo carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic.

In that last tournament, Werbylo's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Werbylo ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Werbylo had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

+20000

