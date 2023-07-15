Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSOH

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .292 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs and 18 walks.

In 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%) Benson has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (18.6%).

In four games this year, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Benson has had at least one RBI in 16.3% of his games this season (seven of 43), with two or more RBI three times (7.0%).

He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season (15 of 43), with two or more runs four times (9.3%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 24 .218 AVG .354 .306 OBP .447 .382 SLG .585 3 XBH 9 3 HR 1 4 RBI 6 22/7 K/BB 12/11 4 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings