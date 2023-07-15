The 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will have William McGirt as part of the field in Nicholasville, Kentucky from July 13-16, up against the par-72, 7,328-yard course, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 at stake.

William McGirt Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, McGirt has shot below par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

McGirt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, McGirt has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

McGirt has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 50 -5 281 0 5 0 0 $156,012

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

McGirt has one top-20 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 31st.

McGirt made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than average.

Golfers at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) have averaged a score of -12 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is 7,328 yards, 14 yards shorter than the average course McGirt has played in the past year (7,342).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

McGirt's Last Time Out

McGirt was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.91 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which landed him in the 65th percentile among all competitors.

McGirt was better than just 1% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

McGirt carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, McGirt did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.6).

McGirt's six birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average of 6.4.

At that most recent outing, McGirt carded a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

McGirt finished the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, McGirt fell short compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

