Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Joey Votto, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .226 with two doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- In 42.1% of his games this season (eight of 19), Votto has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In six games this season, he has homered (31.6%, and 9.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In eight games this season (42.1%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (26.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in eight of 19 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.161
|AVG
|.290
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.452
|SLG
|.742
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|11
|11/5
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.