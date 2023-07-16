Sunday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (50-43) and the Milwaukee Brewers (51-42) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on July 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Ben Lively (4-5) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (3-2) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 15, or 65.2%, of those games.

Cincinnati has entered 11 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 8-3 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 454 total runs this season.

The Reds' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule