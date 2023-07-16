Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Ben Lively on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB action with 98 total home runs.

Cincinnati's .410 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (454 total runs).

The Reds' .334 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Reds' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Cincinnati's 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.441).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Lively (4-5 with a 3.83 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Lively is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lively has put up seven starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers W 8-5 Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Away Ben Lively Wade Miley 7/14/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Corbin Burnes 7/15/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Home Andrew Abbott Freddy Peralta 7/16/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 7/17/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Williamson - 7/18/2023 Giants - Home - - 7/19/2023 Giants - Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants - Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ben Lively -

