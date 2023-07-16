Ben Lively will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds (50-43) on Sunday, July 16 versus the Milwaukee Brewers (51-42), who will answer with Adrian Houser. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+110). The total is 10.5 runs for this matchup.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.83 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.68 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 15 (65.2%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 8-3 (72.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds have a 3-1 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Brewers have won in 22, or 51.2%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a mark of 13-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 1st Win NL Central +145 - 2nd

