You can find player prop bet odds for Spencer Steer, Christian Yelich and other players on the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers heading into their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at Great American Ball Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Ben Lively Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Lively Stats

The Reds will send Ben Lively (4-5) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In eight starts this season, Lively has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

Lively Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jul. 9 5.2 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 4.0 3 2 2 4 4 at Royals Jun. 14 5.2 10 2 2 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 6.2 10 7 7 8 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 4 7.0 6 5 5 5 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ben Lively's player props with BetMGM.

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Steer Stats

Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a .273/.364/.470 slash line on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 87 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .245/.333/.403 slash line on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jonathan India or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 93 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He has a .278/.370/.454 slash line so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 66 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 35 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .212/.293/.413 on the year.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Willy Adames or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.