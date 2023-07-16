Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Brewers on July 16, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Spencer Steer, Christian Yelich and other players on the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers heading into their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Ben Lively Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Lively Stats
- The Reds will send Ben Lively (4-5) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- In eight starts this season, Lively has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Lively Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 20
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Royals
|Jun. 14
|5.2
|10
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|6.2
|10
|7
|7
|8
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 4
|7.0
|6
|5
|5
|5
|3
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He has a .273/.364/.470 slash line on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 87 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .245/.333/.403 slash line on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has put up 93 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 21 stolen bases.
- He has a .278/.370/.454 slash line so far this year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 8
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Willy Adames Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Adames Stats
- Willy Adames has 66 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 35 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .212/.293/.413 on the year.
Adames Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 8
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
