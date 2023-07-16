Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 90 hits and an OBP of .364 to go with a slugging percentage of .470. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this season (57 of 90), with multiple hits 24 times (26.7%).
- In 15.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has driven in a run in 35 games this year (38.9%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.4% of his games this season (40 of 90), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.283
|AVG
|.264
|.388
|OBP
|.343
|.480
|SLG
|.461
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|32/23
|K/BB
|42/20
|7
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Houser (3-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
