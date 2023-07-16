TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .296 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 70 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.9% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season (25 of 70), with two or more runs eight times (11.4%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .276 AVG .313 .356 OBP .384 .483 SLG .412 13 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 11 28/13 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings