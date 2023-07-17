Jake Fraley, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, July 17 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Fraley has had a hit in 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.7%).

In 11 games this season, he has homered (14.7%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

Fraley has driven in a run in 34 games this year (45.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (17.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 32.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .267 AVG .274 .329 OBP .400 .481 SLG .453 14 XBH 9 7 HR 5 26 RBI 28 29/10 K/BB 19/22 7 SB 9

Giants Pitching Rankings