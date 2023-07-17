Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jake Fraley, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, July 17 at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Brewers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Fraley has had a hit in 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.7%).
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (14.7%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Fraley has driven in a run in 34 games this year (45.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (17.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 32.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.267
|AVG
|.274
|.329
|OBP
|.400
|.481
|SLG
|.453
|14
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|28
|29/10
|K/BB
|19/22
|7
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending Webb (8-7) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, July 9, the righty went nine scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 21st, 1.119 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.
