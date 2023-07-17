Monday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (50-44) versus the San Francisco Giants (52-41) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (8-7) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson (1-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

  • The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.
  • The Reds have won in 32, or 47.8%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Cincinnati has a mark of 16-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (457 total, 4.9 per game).
  • Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.80 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 8 @ Brewers W 8-5 Luke Weaver vs Colin Rea
July 9 @ Brewers L 1-0 Ben Lively vs Wade Miley
July 14 Brewers L 1-0 Graham Ashcraft vs Corbin Burnes
July 15 Brewers L 3-0 Andrew Abbott vs Freddy Peralta
July 16 Brewers L 4-3 Ben Lively vs Adrian Houser
July 17 Giants - Brandon Williamson vs Logan Webb
July 18 Giants - Luke Weaver vs Anthony DeSclafani
July 19 Giants - Graham Ashcraft vs Ross Stripling
July 20 Giants - Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
July 21 Diamondbacks - Ben Lively vs TBA
July 22 Diamondbacks - Brandon Williamson vs TBA

