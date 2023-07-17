Monday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (50-44) versus the San Francisco Giants (52-41) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (8-7) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson (1-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

The Reds have won in 32, or 47.8%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a mark of 16-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (457 total, 4.9 per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.80 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule