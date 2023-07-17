Logan Webb and Brandon Williamson are the projected starters when the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds square off on Monday at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Giants have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +130. The game's over/under has been listed at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -155 +130 10 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. In four straight games, Cincinnati and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 9.8 runs.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (47.8%) in those games.

Cincinnati is 16-18 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 94 games with a total.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-24 27-20 19-22 31-22 32-32 18-12

