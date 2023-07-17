Blake Sabol and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Brandon Williamson, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 99 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati ranks 13th in the majors with a .410 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 457.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .334.

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.80 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined 1.443 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Williamson (1-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6, when he allowed one hit in three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.

He has earned a quality start one time in 10 starts this season.

Williamson has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Brewers W 8-5 Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Away Ben Lively Wade Miley 7/14/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Corbin Burnes 7/15/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Home Andrew Abbott Freddy Peralta 7/16/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 7/17/2023 Giants - Home Brandon Williamson Logan Webb 7/18/2023 Giants - Home Luke Weaver Anthony DeSclafani 7/19/2023 Giants - Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants - Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ben Lively - 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Brandon Williamson -

