Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Giants on July 17, 2023
LaMonte Wade Jr and Spencer Steer are two of the top players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds play at Great American Ball Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Reds vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 91 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .272/.363/.467 slash line on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashed .245/.333/.401 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Webb Stats
- Logan Webb (8-7) will take the mound for the Giants, his 20th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Webb has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 21st, 1.119 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 9
|9.0
|7
|0
|0
|10
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|11
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 28
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|5
|4
|3
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 18
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|5
|2
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Wade Stats
- Wade has collected 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .279/.410/.439 so far this year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 16
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
